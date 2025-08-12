Patch Notes #1
Here’s a small patch addressing some issues players have encountered.
Bugs
Fixed an issue where pressing Surf while standing against a rail would trigger grinding without playing the animation.
After obtaining the glider, the character now correctly turns to face Grandma.
Fixed an issue where Grandma’s dialogue about a gifted item would play before the item was actually gived.
Fixed a bug where the volcano trigger could activate twice in a row.
Fixed an issue where interacting with a seashell could become impossible when surfing near it.
Fixed an exploit where spamming the interact button during the seashell collection animation allowed collecting the same shell multiple times, which could unlock the “Eagle Eye” achievement without collecting them all.
Corrected a movement flicker occurring when two crabs collide while the player is standing on one of them.
Fixed the collision of a rock that the player could enter if they didn’t jump off a rail behind a waterfall.
Fixed river near the first jellyfish pushing in the wrong direction.
Fixed Momentum number calculation.
Add the FOW save inside Steam Cloud.
Balances
Improved visibility of the seashell icon in the journal.
Increased the power of Forest Path A – Geyser 2 to make recovery from a fall less difficult.
Extended the anti-fly zone for the last giant mushroom in the forest.
Rework the path near the musical stone seashell in the forest to make it easier.
Removed a misleading path near the waterfalls to prevent confusion with the cascade zone entrance.
Increased the height of the geyser near the fisherman’s cane in Waterfall.
Removed an anemone blocking jumps onto nearby jellyfish near the fisherman’s cane in Waterfall.
Adjusted water mist density in certain areas where it appeared excessively large.
Adjusted the collision of a lake inside the Waterfall level to make it more player-friendly.
Adjusted the length of a rail inside the Canyon area to make it more easier to use.
Adjusted Strong Wind area difficulty
Reviewed and adjusted small no-wind area to make them more forgiving.
Added a new no-wind area at the first lower geyser to make the section less punishing.
Removed an unnecessary rock from a grind section.
Rework some collision to make jumps easier.
*crouesh*
Changed files in this update