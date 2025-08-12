Patch Notes #1

Here’s a small patch addressing some issues players have encountered.

Fixed an issue where pressing Surf while standing against a rail would trigger grinding without playing the animation.

After obtaining the glider, the character now correctly turns to face Grandma.

Fixed an issue where Grandma’s dialogue about a gifted item would play before the item was actually gived.

Fixed a bug where the volcano trigger could activate twice in a row.

Fixed an issue where interacting with a seashell could become impossible when surfing near it.

Fixed an exploit where spamming the interact button during the seashell collection animation allowed collecting the same shell multiple times, which could unlock the “Eagle Eye” achievement without collecting them all.

Corrected a movement flicker occurring when two crabs collide while the player is standing on one of them.

Fixed the collision of a rock that the player could enter if they didn’t jump off a rail behind a waterfall.

Fixed river near the first jellyfish pushing in the wrong direction.

Fixed Momentum number calculation.