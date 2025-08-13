V2



🎮 Platform & System Updates

Amended saves to sort by the most recent save date.





Fixed crash when loading a corrupted save file.







🚢 Boats & Vehicles

Added spotlight to tub boat’s light for a more effective light source.





Changed boat icon on the map to a darker purple color for better visibility.





Fixed holes inside cruise boat (near interior doors).







📦 Inventory & Items

Fixed issue allowing items to be placed repeatedly without removing it from player’s inventory.





Amended all bakery items to be placeable.





Fixed Bamboo Bookcase variant colors so that they will not revert to the original when picked up.





Fixed crab molding material and farmer/mushroom wallpaper (vertical stripes).





Amended Farmer blouse so that it will no longer occlude the pelvis if worn on its own.





Fixed some issues with peg legs and other shoes.







🍳 Crafting & Cooking

Updated crafting station image to match the selected station.





Updated loom to play animation while active.





Fixed issues with Solid and Advanced Forges not displaying VFX and SFX correctly.





Fixed issue with cooking pot not displaying animation correctly.





Added SFX to drinking animation.





Added wonky sauce spawn locations to Wonky Burger Ruins on Carn A Vale.





Amended recipes so that salt can be used in any recipe requiring salty ingredients.







🛏️ Characters & Animation

Fixed rotation for critters when delivering items so that they will no longer try to align with the player if they are seated during item turn-in.





Updated seating so that critters should now correctly use other types of benches instead of just the Park Bench.





Updated Rockinghorse furniture item so that characters will now sit on it correctly.





Fixed issue with items being stuck in critters’ hands when turning in commissions.





Fixed issue with items being put away incorrectly during some fetch quests for Grumpy and Weird personalities.





Increased population cap from 16 to 17 citizens.







🗺️ World, Terrain & Nodes

Amended resource nodes on Critter Cove so that they will not respawn after being dismantled. Players may have to dismantle them one last time after they respawn next.





Added missing terrain tiles so that certain routes on the map can have more direct sailing.





Fixed terrain seams and smoothing around the workshop.





Corrected Radio Control Tower Quest to tell players the correct otter for the Control Panel turn-in.





Added more round ceramic planter resource nodes to the world.





Added more oar resource nodes to the world.





Added animation to the fish and cart ride parts when dismantling.





Removed barber pole spawn.





Updated sourbouy plants so that they no longer float above planters when fully grown.





Unlocked additional player and NPC house on Critter Cove.





Beach house is now available.







🏘️ Collision & Placement Fixes

Fixed issue with shovel use animation when used outside of certain areas.





Fixed missing collision around:





Rigg’s Outpost





Sunken City





Sunken houses near Port Bella





Woolington quest rocks





Barn on Port Bella





Ranch houses off the coast of Port Bella





Fixed issue with collision meshes not loading properly at start of new game because of a bug in character creation.





Added additional checks to ensure loading of colliders and meshes.





Updated Museum so that Meowise Painting and Mouse Statue will display correctly.





Added ceiling lamps to the original museum wing.



🧑‍🤝‍🧑 NPCs, Dialog & Behavior

Updated Sprout to have dialogue when on their way to or from the Farmers Market.





Added more tourist dialogue when they are moving between tourist attractions.





Fixed error where tourists were not talking if doing Baitshop activities.





Added better behavior for when critters and tourists are interacting with topiary plants.





Corrected dialogue so that tourists using soap boxes will have correct conversations.





Updated home visit requests so that critters will no longer follow the player around if home visit quest is rejected.





Fixed duplicate scenario spawning during storm refreshes.





Fixed issue with scenario replacement if player is already talking to a scenario critter.





Fixed Copperbottom personal quest so that it will not be offered until after the player has completed Renard quest and completed the pirate suit.





Fixed Port Office so that Anchor’s pipe will no longer be sticking through the shutters when closed.







🧩 Quest & Scenario Fixes

Fixed issue with being able to give characters friendship bracelets before they request it.





Added map tracking for Farmers to assist in quest completion.





Fixed issue where quest completion state wasn’t saved properly after reload.





Updated invitations to critter homes so that they will no longer invite player in if they are still living in a tent.





Fixed Rum Runner quest so that it is not repeatable. Also corrected any duped quest to be correctly cleaned up.





Updated lookie-loo soup scenario.







🧪 UI, Icons, and Technical Checks

Fixed Credits UI "Back" button missing controller mapping.





Updated map so that small islands will now show up as a special island icon.





Fixed “Load Game” UI breaking when deleting characters.





Improved selection of resolutions in the settings screen.

