Update, Version 20250812
Update notes via Steam Community
English
##########Content################
[Dana Secret Tunnel]More areas in the second part of the tunnel are now accessible.
[Dana Secret Tunnel]Added two sub-area tags for the second part.
[Dana Secret Tunnel]Rats may now appear in the second part of this area.
[Animal]New Animal: Beloen (Non-hostile. You will be able to turn them into pets in future updates.)
[Jiru Island]Beloen may now appear in various cave locations.
简体中文
##########Content################
【达那密道】第二部分的更多区域现在可以进入。
【达那密道】第二部分的区域该地点加入了两个子区域标签。
【达那密道】第二部分的区域现在会有老鼠出现。
【野生动物】新野生动物：贝洛恩。(非敌意实体。在之后的版本中可以变成宠物。)
【吉鲁岛】贝洛恩现在可能出现在各种洞穴区域。
Latest news from Ukraine/乌克兰小剧场
https://controlc.com/97cca09b
https://pastelink.net/rj1xp1se
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Neolithic-To the End Content Depot 1519141
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update