English##########Content################[Dana Secret Tunnel]More areas in the second part of the tunnel are now accessible.[Dana Secret Tunnel]Added two sub-area tags for the second part.[Dana Secret Tunnel]Rats may now appear in the second part of this area.[Animal]New Animal: Beloen (Non-hostile. You will be able to turn them into pets in future updates.)[Jiru Island]Beloen may now appear in various cave locations.简体中文##########Content################【达那密道】第二部分的更多区域现在可以进入。【达那密道】第二部分的区域该地点加入了两个子区域标签。【达那密道】第二部分的区域现在会有老鼠出现。【野生动物】新野生动物：贝洛恩。(非敌意实体。在之后的版本中可以变成宠物。)【吉鲁岛】贝洛恩现在可能出现在各种洞穴区域。