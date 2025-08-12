 Skip to content
12 August 2025 Build 19571708 Edited 12 August 2025 – 17:09:07 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
  • Added a "Never Sleeps" property to most physics-related objects. This will cause the object to ALWAYS update in Physics (rather than eventually "sleeping" and being "settled"). Generally, this is frowned upon, but a few edge cases may present themselves if you are manually manipulating physics yourself.
  • Fixed an issue with import/export of any CSV-related data.
  • Fixed an issue with improper collider shape for Cylinders being generated (and causing objects to fall thru the floor).
  • Fixed an issue with battle counters ALWAYS doing delta operations.

