- Added a "Never Sleeps" property to most physics-related objects. This will cause the object to ALWAYS update in Physics (rather than eventually "sleeping" and being "settled"). Generally, this is frowned upon, but a few edge cases may present themselves if you are manually manipulating physics yourself.
- Fixed an issue with import/export of any CSV-related data.
- Fixed an issue with improper collider shape for Cylinders being generated (and causing objects to fall thru the floor).
- Fixed an issue with battle counters ALWAYS doing delta operations.
Feature Updates and Bug Fixes
Update notes via Steam Community
