POPULAR TODAY
12 August 2025 Build 19571695 Edited 12 August 2025 – 16:52:28 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
New Features
- Added tutorial mode with guided gameplay
- Added new achievements for city development milestones
- Building encyclopedia with detailed information on all buildings
- New building types

Improvements
- Enhanced performance for large city simulations
- Improved user interface responsiveness

Changed files in this update

Windows English Depot 3491111
