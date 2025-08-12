New Features
- Added tutorial mode with guided gameplay
- Added new achievements for city development milestones
- Building encyclopedia with detailed information on all buildings
- New building types
Improvements
- Enhanced performance for large city simulations
- Improved user interface responsiveness
1.0.4
