- Redesigned emergency menu;
- UI color changes;
- Fixed Seattle crashes when 16C selected;
- Numerous bug fixes
Version 1.6406
Update notes via Steam Community
Thanks for playing Airport Madness 3D: Volume 2! Here's another update!
