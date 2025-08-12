 Skip to content
12 August 2025 Build 19571490
Update notes via Steam Community
Thanks for playing Airport Madness 3D: Volume 2! Here's another update!
  • Redesigned emergency menu;
  • UI color changes;
  • Fixed Seattle crashes when 16C selected;
  • Numerous bug fixes

Changed files in this update

Windows Airport Madness 3D: Volume 2 Content Depot 748611
macOS Airport Madness 3D: Volume 2 Depot Mac Depot 748612
