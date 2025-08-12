Calling All Observers!

This is the third update of the 2025 roadmap for Warning! Check out the upcoming updates in the 2025 roadmap timeline below.



Note: This is the last update in LC Medical. The Next Update will be migrating the game to Coldstone.

New Entering Cutscene.



Changed the discovery system for the ghost room; now players will have to use the cursed tools to discover the ghost room and then start asking questions using the notebook.



New Inventory System that holds three items sequentially.



Ability to crouch with a remapping option for changing the key in settings (Main Menu).



New Item: Candle

Usage: Put in front of each room. If it lights up, then that room is inhabited by an entity.







Usage: Some souls will leave their fingerprints on the door. The ghost will no longer appear inside the rooms.



Removed the ghost anomaly report option.



Fixed some stability issues with the security cameras and the loading times.



This update does not require manual action; restart Steam to get the latest update automatically.



As always, thanks for playing and supporting us!





Psychiatric Hospital

173 Brookwell Road, New Hills