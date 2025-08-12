Calling All Observers!
This is the third update of the 2025 roadmap for Warning! Check out the upcoming updates in the 2025 roadmap timeline below.
Note: This is the last update in LC Medical. The Next Update will be migrating the game to Coldstone.
- New Entering Cutscene.
- Changed the discovery system for the ghost room; now players will have to use the cursed tools to discover the ghost room and then start asking questions using the notebook.
- New Inventory System that holds three items sequentially.
- Ability to crouch with a remapping option for changing the key in settings (Main Menu).
- New Item: Candle
Usage: Put in front of each room. If it lights up, then that room is inhabited by an entity.
- New Item: UV Flashlight
Usage: Some souls will leave their fingerprints on the door.
- The ghost will no longer appear inside the rooms.
- Removed the ghost anomaly report option.
Note: A cursed evidence (Candle lighting up, or Fingerprints on the door) will only happen after a certain amount of time into the round, and will only have one evidence each round.
- Fixed some stability issues with the security cameras and the loading times.
This update does not require manual action; restart Steam to get the latest update automatically.
Psychiatric Hospital
173 Brookwell Road, New Hills
