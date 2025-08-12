- Redesigned emergency menu;
- UI color changes;
- Fixed Seattle crashes when 16C selected;
- Numerous bug fixes
Version 1.3306
Update notes via Steam Community
Thanks for playing Airport Madness 3D! Here's another update!
