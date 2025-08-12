 Skip to content
12 August 2025 Build 19571375 Edited 12 August 2025 – 17:09:16 UTC by Wendy Share
* fix saving screenshots with dialogs open
* fix crew dialog open when switching to a new game that doesn't have that crew yet
* fix echoform dialog hide/show
* fix new game sequence sometimes leaving a log image open
* fix probes if you quit to title while probes active and then loading a game

