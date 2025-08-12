 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Battlefield™ 6 Open Beta PEAK Battlefield™ 1 Battlefield™ V Battlefield™ 2042 Battlefield 4™
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
Major 12 August 2025 Build 19571346 Edited 12 August 2025 – 20:09:12 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

--- Summer Costume Sale & Major Update! ---
ASURA THE STRIKER is 20% off for a limited time!
This sale celebrates the release of a major update applied today.

Update 1: Costume Selection
Two new costumes have been added, bringing the total to three.
Enjoy the high-speed clash of mechs and bullet storms in your favorite style!

Update 2: Impact Flash
While charging a punch, a hit-predicting flash will appear. When it triggers, the game enters a brief slow-motion, making punches much easier to land.
This feature can be toggled ON/OFF before launching a mission.

Update 3: Button Configuration
Shot, Knuckle, and Slow can now be assigned to separate buttons. Configure them from the Options menu.

Other Changes

  • Manual localized into multiple languages

  • Zone selection now shows thumbnails of the next zone after clearing a stage

  • Added background to the Options menu on the title screen

  • Tweaked behavior of Zone V, Zone Z, and Zone Ω

  • Other minor adjustments

Each stage offers different visuals and layouts, and the route is up to you!
Use the Impact Flash to land powerful punches and push forward with Slow Mode!

The sale runs until August 26th, 1:00 PM PDT!

Changed files in this update

Depot 2389831
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link