--- Summer Costume Sale & Major Update! ---

ASURA THE STRIKER is 20% off for a limited time!

This sale celebrates the release of a major update applied today.

Update 1: Costume Selection

Two new costumes have been added, bringing the total to three.

Enjoy the high-speed clash of mechs and bullet storms in your favorite style!

Update 2: Impact Flash

While charging a punch, a hit-predicting flash will appear. When it triggers, the game enters a brief slow-motion, making punches much easier to land.

This feature can be toggled ON/OFF before launching a mission.

Update 3: Button Configuration

Shot, Knuckle, and Slow can now be assigned to separate buttons. Configure them from the Options menu.

Other Changes

Manual localized into multiple languages

Zone selection now shows thumbnails of the next zone after clearing a stage

Added background to the Options menu on the title screen

Tweaked behavior of Zone V, Zone Z, and Zone Ω

Other minor adjustments

Each stage offers different visuals and layouts, and the route is up to you!

Use the Impact Flash to land powerful punches and push forward with Slow Mode!

The sale runs until August 26th, 1:00 PM PDT!