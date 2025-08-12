- The level select screen now displays the locked levels for all areas of the game
- When completing a level, the player ship is no longer still controllable, and instead will continue on the trajectory it was on when the level was completed.
Update to version 1.0.0.2
Update notes via Steam Community
Up & Away has been updated to version 1.0.0.2 and contains the following changes:
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update