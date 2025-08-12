 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Battlefield™ 6 Open Beta PEAK Battlefield™ 1 Battlefield™ V Battlefield™ 2042 Battlefield 4™
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
12 August 2025 Build 19571288 Edited 12 August 2025 – 16:19:10 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Up & Away has been updated to version 1.0.0.2 and contains the following changes:

  • The level select screen now displays the locked levels for all areas of the game
  • When completing a level, the player ship is no longer still controllable, and instead will continue on the trajectory it was on when the level was completed.

Changed files in this update

Depot 2158711
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link