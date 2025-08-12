1. Fixed: When dragging an icon, it would sometimes slowly fly towards the mouse cursor from somewhere else.
2. Fixed: Sometimes, I couldn't see anything when I entered the bold desktop (this should be fixed. If it still doesn't work, select the bold desktop in the taskbar below the windows and press Alt+F2 to reposition the window to the center of the screen).
3. Improvement: The download progress bar for the Workshop would be blocked by the taskbar below the desktop when the full screen mode is selected.
Updated on the evening of August 12, 2025 (fixes and improvements to the followi
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update