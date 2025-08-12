1. Fixed: When dragging an icon, it would sometimes slowly fly towards the mouse cursor from somewhere else.

2. Fixed: Sometimes, I couldn't see anything when I entered the bold desktop (this should be fixed. If it still doesn't work, select the bold desktop in the taskbar below the windows and press Alt+F2 to reposition the window to the center of the screen).

3. Improvement: The download progress bar for the Workshop would be blocked by the taskbar below the desktop when the full screen mode is selected.