12 August 2025 Build 19571228
Update notes via Steam Community
  • Fixed a bug where opening the stats page increased your progress towards unlocking some badges.
  • Added a check on game start, so if your achievements didn't go through, the code will be re-run.
  • Increased the score target you need to hit if you own a cannon, or if you have the atomic badge.
  • Improved the AI for push chess. Previously the AI (if it saw you had checkmate by push in a few turns) would be re-run without the knowledge of push chess (otherwise you wouldn't get the satisfaction of pushing their king off). This still happens, but first the AI is run at a lower depth with knowledge of push chess.
  • Fixed an issue when "Go Long Dad" pushed your pieces on to modified squares.
  • Fixed an issue with the "Kings Presence" badges, where moving a courtesan out of the kings presence didn't re-run the courtesans ability correctly.
  • Removed camels and buffalo from the pool of units that can be spawned from a number of badges. This prevents a number of 1 turn checkmates.

