- Fixed a bug where opening the stats page increased your progress towards unlocking some badges.
- Added a check on game start, so if your achievements didn't go through, the code will be re-run.
- Increased the score target you need to hit if you own a cannon, or if you have the atomic badge.
- Improved the AI for push chess. Previously the AI (if it saw you had checkmate by push in a few turns) would be re-run without the knowledge of push chess (otherwise you wouldn't get the satisfaction of pushing their king off). This still happens, but first the AI is run at a lower depth with knowledge of push chess.
- Fixed an issue when "Go Long Dad" pushed your pieces on to modified squares.
- Fixed an issue with the "Kings Presence" badges, where moving a courtesan out of the kings presence didn't re-run the courtesans ability correctly.
- Removed camels and buffalo from the pool of units that can be spawned from a number of badges. This prevents a number of 1 turn checkmates.
Patch 1.04
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update