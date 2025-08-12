- Reworked the rogues "Finisher" ability
- Reworked the rogues "Backstab" ability
- Simplified tooltips for Might / Dexterity / Wisdom (Calculates what stat the amount will give)
- Continue button in main menu is no longer enabled when beating the game
- Fixed a bug where one of the last nodes failed to initiate its event on an existing save file
- Lowered the heart beat sound when low on health
- Adjusted the Zombie enemies to appear much later in the run
- Improved the text on the Whispering Well event
- Buffed the Dexterity stat to give higher stat bonuses
- Buffed the Wisdom stat to give higher stat bonuses
Version 0.3.6
This version finally brings some love to the Rogue, among some general improvements and bug fixes.
