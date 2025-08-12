 Skip to content
12 August 2025 Build 19571185 Edited 12 August 2025 – 16:09:21 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
This version finally brings some love to the Rogue, among some general improvements and bug fixes.

  • Reworked the rogues "Finisher" ability
  • Reworked the rogues "Backstab" ability
  • Simplified tooltips for Might / Dexterity / Wisdom (Calculates what stat the amount will give)
  • Continue button in main menu is no longer enabled when beating the game
  • Fixed a bug where one of the last nodes failed to initiate its event on an existing save file
  • Lowered the heart beat sound when low on health
  • Adjusted the Zombie enemies to appear much later in the run
  • Improved the text on the Whispering Well event
  • Buffed the Dexterity stat to give higher stat bonuses
  • Buffed the Wisdom stat to give higher stat bonuses

