Hey all,

Just a small update today.

I have changed a few minor things, such as the flashlight flickering starting later and positioning of more items. When holding an item (e.g. computer, lamp etc) the name of the item will now show in the bottom right, for certain items this should help clear up some confusion.

There are also a handful of fixes for various issues.

Changes

Added text of what item the player is holding.

Updated when the flashlight starts flickering.

Updated visuals of tutorial messages.

Updated positioning of handles when carrying them.

Updated placement of a handle that could be missed on Night 8.

Updated placement of a couple items on Night 9/10 for the shopping list.

Decreased amount of mannequins that are active on Night 8.

Removed confusing tutorial message of picking up extinguisher on Night 1.

Supporter Pack: Decreased brightness of glowsticks.

Supporter Pack: Updated positioning of glowsticks when carrying them.

Bug Fixes

Fixed Electronic Cleanup continually showing if not completing on that shift.

Fixed the starting rotation of movies/games in inventory.

Fixed interactable computers colliding with the player.

Fixed player collisions with Christmas presents.

Fixed being able to open task list whilst inspecting something.

Fixed a lamp starting stuck in the wall on Night 8.

Fixed the phone ringing after you clock on, on Night 9/10.

Fixed display name for certain notes not showing on Night 11.

Fixed various spelling and grammatical errors.

Cheers,

Marty