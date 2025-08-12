 Skip to content
12 August 2025 Build 19570872 Edited 12 August 2025 – 15:39:21 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

List of changes

1. Added Portuguese, changed Spanish (thanks to PRINDAISYNHA)

2. Fixed widgets on the training level

3. Changed the logic of monsters in the swamp, leading to a game error

Thanks to everyone who helped find errors in the game!!!

Changed files in this update

Depot 3056861
