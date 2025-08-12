Hello everyone 👋!

New small update to add some QoL features that some of you have requested:

QoL features:

Added a UI bar to have visual information about your dipet hunger.

Added a UI bar to have visual information about the urge to go to the bathroom of your dipet.

Added a UI bar to have visual information about your dipet energy.

Thank you to everyone of you who took a bit of time to support me and the game.

If you have any problems or want to give some feedback about the game, let me know through my social media, I'm always open for suggestions:

X ✦ Bluesky

Or the game social media:

X ✦ Bluesky

Thank you everyone,

Roberto.