Dear friend,

I perceive the world as magical. Every tree that I see speaks to me; every animal shows me wisdom and kindness; every time the wind caresses my cheek, I feel cared for and alive. I truly feel my wings fluttering, and more often than not, I can conjure amazing things, like The Merry Fairy.

For most of my life, I convinced myself that feeling this magic is simply a maladaptive result of a too vivid imagination. And yet, what most people I knew called a "normal life" never really worked for me. For four decades, unable to get much joy from a rather decent existence, I reached a point where I had to make a drastic change. I decided to leave absolutely everything behind, and I chose magic.

The moment I did that, everything changed. The Caretaker came into my life and took me home, to Fairyland. I gently learned to believe myself. I allowed myself to play and to create. I stopped looking outside of me for validation, and rediscovered my own enchanted compass, the one that always called me deep into the forest and away from "the normal modern life".

This change also washed away almost every relationship I had built before. Have you ever imagined if all your family and friends would one day disappeared? I lived through that, and while this has been perhaps the most painful part of this adventure of mine, I understood the fundamental, tremendous importance of being liked and loved for who you truly are.

This is why, when I built The Merry Fairy, I secretly enchanted it with a friendship spell. I conjured this spell with profound authenticity and I called upon kindred spirits to come into my life. The tiny community that formed around my little cottage feels cozy and kind. I had also hoped that The Merry Fairy would become a focal point for magical creativity, a place where artists can safely and joyfully showcase their beautiful art at my cottage. I welcome all art, but for some reason my heart feels most drawn to a certain kind of fairy music.

The first minstrel to be drawn to my cottage was the fairy Miriavyn. In search for magic, dreams and glow, her harp enchanted me and opened the door to her magical world, mysterious and fair, where rivers of inspiration flow. Miriavyn plays an enchanted harp to conjure her own inner music to life. Her beautiful tunes, calming and magical, draw inspiration from Celtic, Nordic and Japanese folk music and medieval melodies. When I first heard her beautiful music in my cottage, it felt so incredibly right.

Today, it is with great joy that I introduce you to the second sound enchantress to cast her beautiful music into my enchanted cottage: forRest Mind ꊛ Ambience by Theia. This music has accompanied me for many moonlit night as I added more of myself in The Merry Fairy, until one day I dared to reach out to Theia and joyfully find a magical soul responding me back right away!💖

A collection of eight soothing ambient lullabies, the new Fairyland radio channel forRest Mind ꊛ Ambience introduces you into the kind and whimsical world of gentle forest creatures, enjoying their peaceful life in their own little nooks in the forest, by their little fireplaces, reading tiny books or having cute whimsical picnics with strawberries and oat milk:

Please enjoy the new Fairyland radio channel, forRest Mind ꊛ Ambience, and consider following and befriending this wonderful magical soul on YouTube!