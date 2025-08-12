This version includes the following:
- A new scene called "Catacombs". It's what leads Haruki into the tunnels during his flashback in the Library.
- The story has been adjusted slightly for the new scene and Haruki's past.
- The detective will show up in the North Shuri Castle Courtyard after your investigation.
- Fixed an issue with certain sounds/audio playing with reverb on them unintentionally.
- Updated the left/right arrow buttons to rotate Haruki.
Thanks for playing!
Larry
