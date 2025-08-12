 Skip to content
12 August 2025 Build 19570773 Edited 12 August 2025 – 16:09:16 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Hello there!

This version includes the following:

  • A new scene called "Catacombs". It's what leads Haruki into the tunnels during his flashback in the Library.
  • The story has been adjusted slightly for the new scene and Haruki's past.
  • The detective will show up in the North Shuri Castle Courtyard after your investigation.
  • Fixed an issue with certain sounds/audio playing with reverb on them unintentionally.
  • Updated the left/right arrow buttons to rotate Haruki.






Thanks for playing!

Larry

Changed files in this update

