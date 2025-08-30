 Skip to content
30 August 2025 Build 19570747 Edited 30 August 2025 – 10:09:07 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Changes in this update:

  • Difficulties have been tweaked, and brandish new names.

  • More objects react to your repulsor

  • Improved enemy animations & textures

  • Many performance improvements

  • Fixed many instances of soft-locks

  • Fixed instances of lighting & environment clipping

  • Fixed many settings issues, including key rebindings & audio levels.

  • Made portals consistent to prevent invisible collisions.

  • Increased maximum possible camera sensitivity, for more comfortable controller gameplay.

  • Added more \ rat mode VFX & Ratues (Rat statues) \

Our student project has wrapped up - the game will no longer receive any updates.

Thank you so much for all of the support!

