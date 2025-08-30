Changes in this update:

Difficulties have been tweaked, and brandish new names.

More objects react to your repulsor

Improved enemy animations & textures

Many performance improvements

Fixed many instances of soft-locks

Fixed instances of lighting & environment clipping

Fixed many settings issues, including key rebindings & audio levels.

Made portals consistent to prevent invisible collisions.

Increased maximum possible camera sensitivity, for more comfortable controller gameplay.

Added more \ rat mode VFX & Ratues (Rat statues) \

Our student project has wrapped up - the game will no longer receive any updates.

Thank you so much for all of the support!