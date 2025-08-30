Changes in this update:
Difficulties have been tweaked, and brandish new names.
More objects react to your repulsor
Improved enemy animations & textures
Many performance improvements
Fixed many instances of soft-locks
Fixed instances of lighting & environment clipping
Fixed many settings issues, including key rebindings & audio levels.
Made portals consistent to prevent invisible collisions.
Increased maximum possible camera sensitivity, for more comfortable controller gameplay.
Added more \ rat mode VFX & Ratues (Rat statues) \
Our student project has wrapped up - the game will no longer receive any updates.
Thank you so much for all of the support!
Changed files in this update