-fixed sniper scopes (cross is back on Lee and Kar)
-fixed wallhack issue
-Beach Balls should now be visible in the main menu
-fixed exploit bug with syringe
-added scrollbar background to event reward screen
-fixed crouch getting stuck after jumping
-fixed auto fire being enabled on Lee, Kar and AT rifles
Version 0.1.3.107 - Small Hotfix
