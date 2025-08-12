 Skip to content
12 August 2025 Build 19570726 Edited 12 August 2025 – 15:26:26 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
-fixed sniper scopes (cross is back on Lee and Kar)
-fixed wallhack issue
-Beach Balls should now be visible in the main menu
-fixed exploit bug with syringe
-added scrollbar background to event reward screen
-fixed crouch getting stuck after jumping
-fixed auto fire being enabled on Lee, Kar and AT rifles

