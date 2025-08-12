Dear friends,
Update 6.002 has been released. In addition to other improvements, it includes two Soviet fighters, the early Yak-1 from 1941 and the nimble Yak-3 from 1944, which are part of the Odessa and Leningrad module.
After flying and comparing them, you will see the progress achieved under the harshest conditions of war and industrial evacuation, as the Yak-3 is a heavily modernized Yak-1. Although it was equipped with a slightly more powerful M-105PF2 engine, the main advantage was achieved through improved aerodynamics (improved exterior finish, rearrangement of the oil and water radiators), reduced wing area, and overall reduction in weight. These measures yielded significant results: the base version of the aircraft, with one cannon and one UBS machine gun, was 300 kg lighter, and 250 kg lighter with the addition of another UBS machine gun (we have such a modification), which made it much more maneuverable and faster than its predecessor. According to the GKO decree that ordered its mass production, the Yak-3's speed had to be at least 570 km/h at ground level and 650 km/h at altitude, and it had to climb to 5 km in 4 minutes or less. These characteristics made it a very dangerous opponent in aerial combat.
The Yak-1 s.23 fighter is available to all owners of the Odessa and Leningrad module;
The Yak-3 s.9 fighter is available to all owners of the Odessa and Leningrad module;
Odessa map: the topographic map has been updated, and errors in the location of objects have been fixed;
The 180 mm B-1-P coastal battery gun has been added;
Coastal battery No. 411 has been added to the Odessa map in Quick Mission mode. When the player selects ships as a ground target, the coastal battery (square 1825-5) will fire at the enemy's naval convoy.
Added the ability for AI aircraft to use rockets when attacking aerial targets: instead of firing the rockets to reduce weight and drag before the fight, the AI will try to launch them at the enemy on the first approach;
I-153 and Hurricane Mk.II: added Finnish Air Force paint schemes and tactical symbols;
Gotha G.V Career mode: corrected the start time of night bombing missions;
Moscow map: fixed a bug in the terrain mesh (“invisible obstacle”) on one of the taxiways at Vnukovo airfield;
Western Front map: trees interfering with takeoff and landing have been removed from the Ochey and Cernon airfields;
Normandy Career mode: take-off from Funtington airfield corrected;
I-153: fixed a bug with the inability to launch rockets in single mode with the engine off.
