🕹️ Game
- Added free external camera (fly using ←, →, ↑, ↓ keys; sensitivity (flight speed) is adjusted with the mouse wheel)
- Updated camera tips: in external camera mode, ↓ key sets the camera to the locomotive
- Added view distance setting (in the launcher you can set the desired draw distance with additional parameters)
- Added flickering of VL80T cab lights during traction position changes
- Oncoming train blinks its bright headlight if ours dazzles it with bright light
- Updated coordinates of oncoming train headlights (match real positioning)
- Added different screeching sounds for curves and switches
- Updated fan sound for ChS7 (will be further improved)
- Enabled smoothing for locomotive signal light (allows creating more universal locomotive signal models by reducing polygons)
- Increased draw distance for signal lights
- Fixed malfunction #80 (will be further improved)
- Fixed nose-dip when entering a curve
- Fixed traffic issue from Steam Workshop where models and textures did not match
- Improved display of level crossing signs and brake test points on 2D profile
- Optimized graphics performance
- Added input.ini file for test mode to override key codes
🚆 Content
- Updated rear section of VL80T, added rear cab with control desk
- Updated EPT block for VL80T (improved model and texture)
- Updated sounds for ChS8
- Updated radio lighting for ChS4KVR
- Changed ChS7 number from 065 to 180 (matches Ukrainian registration with speedometer)
- Fixed signal errors and display in Lviv–Stryi route
- Added new DLC — Shepetivka–Lviv route. Built from Shepetivka to Dubno. Construction ongoing.
🛠️ Tools
- Added ZD Receiver — example of accessing game variables for integrations (in Content Editor folder)
- Reduced sensitivity to script file formatting errors in Scenario Editor
- Created a page for suggestions and voting: https://suggest.zdsimulator.com
Changed files in this update