
13 August 2025 Build 19570643
Update notes via Steam Community

🕹️ Game

  • Added free external camera (fly using ←, →, ↑, ↓ keys; sensitivity (flight speed) is adjusted with the mouse wheel)
  • Updated camera tips: in external camera mode, ↓ key sets the camera to the locomotive
  • Added view distance setting (in the launcher you can set the desired draw distance with additional parameters)
  • Added flickering of VL80T cab lights during traction position changes
  • Oncoming train blinks its bright headlight if ours dazzles it with bright light
  • Updated coordinates of oncoming train headlights (match real positioning)
  • Added different screeching sounds for curves and switches
  • Updated fan sound for ChS7 (will be further improved)
  • Enabled smoothing for locomotive signal light (allows creating more universal locomotive signal models by reducing polygons)
  • Increased draw distance for signal lights
  • Fixed malfunction #80 (will be further improved)
  • Fixed nose-dip when entering a curve
  • Fixed traffic issue from Steam Workshop where models and textures did not match
  • Improved display of level crossing signs and brake test points on 2D profile
  • Optimized graphics performance
  • Added input.ini file for test mode to override key codes


🚆 Content

  • Updated rear section of VL80T, added rear cab with control desk
  • Updated EPT block for VL80T (improved model and texture)
  • Updated sounds for ChS8
  • Updated radio lighting for ChS4KVR
  • Changed ChS7 number from 065 to 180 (matches Ukrainian registration with speedometer)
  • Fixed signal errors and display in Lviv–Stryi route
  • Added new DLC — Shepetivka–Lviv route. Built from Shepetivka to Dubno. Construction ongoing.


🛠️ Tools

  • Added ZD Receiver — example of accessing game variables for integrations (in Content Editor folder)
  • Reduced sensitivity to script file formatting errors in Scenario Editor
  • Created a page for suggestions and voting: https://suggest.zdsimulator.com

Changed files in this update

