12 August 2025 Build 19570598 Edited 12 August 2025 – 16:09:10 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Bug fixes:

-Fixed an issue in power cord where sometimes pieces would crash the game.
-Fixed a bug in "The Latest in Jigsaw Technology" where two pieces could clip.
-Fixed a bug in RYB 3 where on the final puzzle you could place pieces in the center.
-Fixed a bug where sometimes the wrong save icon would appear.

Puzzle tweaks:

-Moved one of the clues of Hamburger Maestro slightly more to the right so you can see it better. Identifying which bun it is wasn't supposed to be part of the puzzle.
-Replaced an image in Captchallenge, level 4, because an AI detector flagged it as being likely AI generated. Thank you to the person who brought this to my attention.
-Added a word to Unusual Padlock, to better clarify which letter is meant on the top screen.

