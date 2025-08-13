This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Greetings, players! The newest patch (0.26.41) is now live on all platforms on the experimental and modding branch . Please save your progress and restart your game client to update. You should be able to load normally and continue playing. If you have any problems, please let us know.

Quality of Life Improvements

You can now load modded saves even with mods disabled - the game is now able to handle saves that have missing mods. Most issues were previously caused by mods that introduced new meshes for buildable objects. Previously, if such a mod was used to create objects in a save and then later uninstalled (or simply disabled in the mod manager), it would cause a crash. Now, the game will skip placing those objects unless they have stability. So walls, beams, roofs, floors, doors, and windows will be replaced with default versions. If this replacement fails, those objects will be skipped as well. We implemented this to prevent complex buildings from collapsing upon load if, say, a bunch of modded walls were missing. Modders, this patch is live on the modding branch too - try loading saves WITH mods to see if everything is working as intended. Let us know if we missed something.

Memory batch optimization - We’ve reduced fragmentation and improved overall performance by moving larger memory allocations to occur only once at the start of the game, rather than every time a save is loaded. Memory fragmentation occurs when free memory is split into small, non-contiguous blocks, making it difficult to allocate larger chunks of memory. This can lead to performance issues and increased memory usage. Systems that rely on large, contiguous memory blocks include fire, water, temperature simulation, grass growth, and melting snow.

We’ve reduced the “stop-and-go” behavior of enemies when switching targets, making them feel more responsive and natural during combat.

Bugs and Fixes

Fixed the issue that caused some lag spikes during a raid.

Fixed the issue where enemies would get stuck during a raid, sometimes.

Fixed the issue where two units would stand next to each other and constantly miss hits.

Fixed the issue where difficulty changes wouldn't be applied to secondary maps and vice-versa.

Known issues:

If your settlers are experiencing weird animations with some actions, be sure to turn off V-sync and cap the game's FPS in the game's options. Cap it to 60fps. If the issue persists, cap it at 30.

Assigned Pets don't sleep with owners.

Some text keys are still not translated.

Player-triggered events don't have sound effects

Settlers will not refuel torches if there is no floor/ground beneath them.

Settlers will not choose the closest production building (if there are more of the same type), but the one that has a production set first in the global list of productions.

DISCLAIMERS:

⚠️ We decided to keep Dev version of the game on the experimental branch, and that means that a Dev log with red text will appear from time to time. This will help us get more info from your side when crashes and bug reports occur.

⚠️ Also, at the moment, the experimental and the main branch are different. You should not play saves from the experimental branch on the main one as it can cause various bugs - please avoid doing this.

As always, use F10 and/or the experimental bug subforum for reporting experimental issues. If you want more dynamic/direct communication - head over to our Discord server. Even though we might not reply, we are reading everything. Thank you!

