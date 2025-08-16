 Skip to content
16 August 2025 Build 19570572 Edited 16 August 2025 – 08:19:07 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
added Wybrzeże Gdańsk and Lokomotiv Daugavpils licensed kevlars
fixed alt-tab handicap
added GB1 challenges
lineup update
fixed game after online tape
transfers fixes (no hiring after release, no release after hiring, relegation / promotion)
added possibility to rider in different divisions of the same league (SW, GB)
incorrect mods crashes fix
minor bug fixes

