added Wybrzeże Gdańsk and Lokomotiv Daugavpils licensed kevlars
fixed alt-tab handicap
added GB1 challenges
lineup update
fixed game after online tape
transfers fixes (no hiring after release, no release after hiring, relegation / promotion)
added possibility to rider in different divisions of the same league (SW, GB)
incorrect mods crashes fix
minor bug fixes
