Update 1.0.9

We are releasing a new update, 1.0.9. As mentioned last week, it is primarily a balance patch. You can find all changes below in the changelog and were decided after analyzing feedback and metrics.

On top of this, new PvE scenarios and main menu tab have been added, as well as an improved lobby creation menu.

Finally, in terms of highlights, it contains improvements to the localization in Chinese. A big thank you to the players who reported these issues!





What are we working on?

Work on the following areas will continue, as per last week’s post:

Server stability

Anti-cheat system

Balance

Surrender option

Punishment for leavers

Our commitment to improving the game will never wane and we welcome all the feedback that you can give us.



Update 1.0.9 Full Changelog:



Added:

Added "Restart mission" option in Esc menu (where applicable);

Added new lobby creation menu better highlighting the different types of lobby;

Added new PvE (1-3p) Scenarios: Narva, River & Ignalina;

Added new design for scenarios tab (available in main menu);

Added an opportunity to select any player and check his losses/kills history in the History tab (on post-match screen).

Added new weapons icons for player profile customization that can be unlocked beyond level 73.

Added different map ambients (night, day, morning). In standard game mode this setting is random, while in custom lobby player can change it manually in additional options menu;

Profile background textures reorganised. Three textures are unlocked every time you reach the maximum of a rank (so every 5 XP levels)

General fixes & improvements:

Disconnected player won't get any income until his reconnection;

Additional tuning for matchmaking: game should wait a bit more for a better (elo-wise) opponents;

Fixed some customization frames unlock conditions;

Anti-cheat won't mark you as a cheater in campaign mode anymore (Be aware: you must restart the game if you want to play in other modes after using a cheat in the campaign);

Fixed some edge cases preventing "Reconnect" button from appearing;

Fixed an issue when units’ quantity in shop UI was out of sync after reconnect;

Skirmish AI now can properly capture supply dumps;

Fixed an issue in skirmish mode where only the host could see the radar status of AI’s units.

Cancelled multiplayer matches no longer affects win/loss ratio;

Supply labels are now always displayed under units labels;

Various improvements to the report player’s window;

Fixed an issue with missiles being stuck in the air;

Fixed MLRS and arty tracers and VFXs not showing in some cases;

Adjusted napalm and incendiary areas position sync, especially when they hit buildings and other obstacles.

Fixed B-1B wing trails staying on the same position when the wings are folded;

Fixed some autocannons angles which didn't have enough depression and couldn't shoot at small targets at very short range;

Fixed vehicles not turning their chassis toward the threat when using some of their weapons, even if the weapon didn't need the help of the chassis to reach its target;

Mission editor node "On Unit Refunded" got a new pin for amount of refunded supply;

Fixed Highways of Death map not working for multiplayer custom matches;



Campaign fixes & improvements:

"Big Wave” mission:

Fixed gold medal being impossible to achieve.

"Airbase Heist" mission:

Fixed gold medal being impossible to achieve.

"Heavy Rain" mission:

Fixed Bronze medal being impossible to achieve.

"Road to Fiddler's Green" mission:

Fixed Silver medal being impossible to achieve.

"Self Service" mission: The amount of supplies refunded is counted instead of the player's money to win the mission.

Balance:

General:

Active protection systems cooldown increased from 5 to 6 seconds (Re-loadable RPGs can shoot again before the end of the cooldown if the unit is not stressed);

Incendiary munitions penetration value reduced from 20 to 15 resulting in slightly less damage against infantry but much less damage against armored vehicles with 20+ top armor;

Fast cargo planes (C-17, Il-76, AN-72) agility increased;

Helicopter launched anti-radiation missiles are fired in quicker succession;

Low altitude bombs' arming distance increased. Changing the position of the strike too close to the target will result in the plane having to turn around to make a new approach;

Laser range for vehicles increased from 2400m to 3000m.







Maps:

Kaliningrad multiplayer layout modified to add a second spawn location for ground units.



Coastal troops:

BTR-90 number of seats increased from 6 to 7;

BTR-90 Bakhcha-U turret upgrade price 20>15;

Ka-52K helicopter aim time with Kh-35 cruise missiles increased by 3 seconds. Time between missiles increased by 1 second;

Iskander ballistic missiles resupply time reduced from 60sec to 45sec;

BRDM Kvartet missile reserve increased from 8 to 12 missiles;

A222 Bereg direct fire range increased from 1300m to 1400m against ground targets, accuracy against helicopters slightly increased.

Motorized infantry:

Su-24M2 now has a unique label icon to differentiate it from the Su-24MP;

GRAD with smoke rocket price reduced from 150 to 100;

GRAD with incendiary rocket price increased from 225 to 250;

GRAD incendiary's missile damage reduced from 10 to 8;

GRAD incendiary's missile DoT duration reduced from 10 to 8;

GRAD dispersion doesn't reduces as much when shooting at short distance;

Spetznaz GRU with AT loadout priced increased from 130 to 145;

Su-25T can now guide 2 Vikhr missiles per target at up to 2 targets (so up to 4 missiles);

Mig-29SMT: R-60 missiles price reduced from 35 to 30;

Guard Tanks:

Barbaris 30mm and 57mm variants price increased from 225-290 to 250-300;

Khrizantema upgrade price increased from 20 to 25;

Ingenery Shturmoviki CQC price increased from 70 to 75;

Koalitsiya-SV price increased from 220 to 225, extended range upgrade price increased from 30 to 35.

TOS-1/1A price increased from 200-225 to 250-300; Special operation forces:

AC-130 availability reduced from 2 to 1;

Killer Egg Stinger upgrade price increased from 15 to 20 (per pylon);

Delta force CQC price 100>110; Delta force standoff price 120>110;

RQ-170 price increased from 170 to 200;

Rangers MAAWS price increased from 90 to 100;

Pararescue price increased from 60 to 70;

Rangers CQC loadout receives an additional M72A10 LAW anti-infantry rocket launcher;

Rangers RRC close quarters loadout price increased to 80$ like the standoff loadout;

Armored brigade:

Iron thunder upgrade price increased from 50 to 65 (210>225);

Patriot PAC-2: 4 missiles upgrade price increased from 60 to 80;

AMPV Javelin upgrade price increased from 45 to 50;

AMPV reactive armor upgrade price increased from 15 to 20;

AMPV Iron fist APS upgrade price increased from 40 to 45;

ATACMS ballistic missiles resupply time reduced from 60sec to 45sec;

Stryker cavalry regiment:

All strykers variants: active protection upgrade doesn't reduce the speed further compared to ERA upgrade;

Stryker ATGM active protection upgrade price increased from 30 to 35;

Stryker SHORAD APS upgrade price increased from 70 to 75;

Stryker RV Bushmaster+Javelin upgrade price increased from 50 to 55;

M985 Battleship gets 2 extra bunker buster TOW missiles per launcher;

US Combat Engineers now have their own unique icon;



Airborne infantry:

Airborne squads with standard loadout now carry an extra AT4 rocket launcher;

Airborne NGSW: M7 rifles damage increased from 1.1 to 1.2;

B-1B pitch rotation speed reduced to avoid suicide in its own nuclear bomb;

Mechanized infantry: