Hello Preppers!

It’s been 5 days since launch… and wow, what a ride! 🚀



Over 2 million copies were claimed in the first 24 hours alone, smashing every expectation we had. We’re blown away, and incredibly grateful for all the excitement, support, and kind words you’ve been sharing with us. ❤️



A special thank you goes out to those of you who’ve run into bugs or issues and still took the time to report them. Whether it’s small tweaks or major fixes, your feedback is helping us target the areas that make the biggest difference.



We’re a tiny dev team of just 5 people so we don't have the resources of a AAA team. Therefore, every message, every report, and every bit of encouragement means the world to us. Together, we’re making Guntouchables better, smoother, and more fun for everyone.

New in Guntouchables 1.0.2

We are ready to release the second post-launch update to Guntouchables including fixes and improvements based on your input:

Fixed:

Fixed (tick hat) bug where ticks would get stuck on the player

Fixed sound issue for Taste testers and Breeder boss

Fixed issue with wrong weekly seed

Fixed Character level achievement

Fixed a bug in the Spanish translation mixing up 'private' and 'public'

Fixed softlock when players die entering challenges / rooms

Fixed progression bar on characters past lvl 5

Fixed bug with fog of war on late-join

Changed:

Server list does not jump as much

Reorder of Perks in list

Shrapnel Milestone mod changed to Legendary tier

Removed cursor lockstate for window mode

'Play Again' games will now be created as private by default

Added:

Added 'Refresh' button to server list

Added RecentlyPlayed with players in Steam

The following issues are not included in 1.0.2 but are high priority in one of the upcoming updates:

Ensuring inactive players cannot block the game

Introducing better options for communication in-game

Adding functionality to drop a consumable

Adding a way to play co-op without AI's filling vacant player seats

Adding a notification to players for when to update to a newer version of the client

We are paying attention to your feedback on the Steam Forums, but we highly recommend joining the amazing Guntouchables community on Discord. Here you can find players for groups, discus meta and share experiences, and post feedback/suggestion to the dev team.

Here’s to the next stage of this wild journey - we’re thrilled to have you along for the ride. 💪🥂



XOXO,

Game Swing