A New Bonus Gallery Image!

There's a brand new Bonus gallery image for you to enjoy! Taken directly from our new game, Coloring Voxels, we have created an entire level in WooLoop from the Voxel art created for the Arcade world in our latest game!

Play the image for free today to get a feel for what to expect on Friday when we launch Coloring Voxels for free.

WooLoop Patch Notes v1.6.154

Added a new, free, image to the bonus gallery

Added support for the upcoming Astronomy DLC with 21 new images

Updated the Patreon Credits

Wishlist Coloring Voxels!

The long-awaited sequel to Coloring Pixels is out this week! Taking your favourite coloring game from 2D Pixels to 3D Voxels! Experience color-by-numbers like never before in our evolution of the Coloring genre!