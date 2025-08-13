 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Battlefield™ 6 Open Beta PEAK Battlefield™ 1 Marvel Rivals THE FINALS Counter-Strike 2
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
13 August 2025 Build 19570269 Edited 13 August 2025 – 11:09:08 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

A New Bonus Gallery Image!

There's a brand new Bonus gallery image for you to enjoy! Taken directly from our new game, Coloring Voxels, we have created an entire level in WooLoop from the Voxel art created for the Arcade world in our latest game!

Play the image for free today to get a feel for what to expect on Friday when we launch Coloring Voxels for free.

WooLoop Patch Notes v1.6.154

  • Added a new, free, image to the bonus gallery

  • Added support for the upcoming Astronomy DLC with 21 new images

  • Updated the Patreon Credits

Wishlist Coloring Voxels!

The long-awaited sequel to Coloring Pixels is out this week! Taking your favourite coloring game from 2D Pixels to 3D Voxels! Experience color-by-numbers like never before in our evolution of the Coloring genre!

Changed files in this update

Linux 64-bit Depot 1878911
  • Loading history…
Windows 32-bit Depot 1878912
  • Loading history…
Windows 64-bit Depot 1878913
  • Loading history…
macOS 64-bit Depot 1878914
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link