here the hotfix:
-fixed multiplayer bug
-fixed bugs with main menu
-fixed bugs with player ui
If you see any bug or problem, don't forget to contact me.
Fixed some bugs with main menu and others bugs
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Windows Depot 3870441
- Loading history…
macOS Depot 3870442
- Loading history…
Linux Depot 3870443
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update