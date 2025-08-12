 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Battlefield™ 6 Open Beta PEAK Battlefield™ 1 Battlefield™ V Battlefield™ 2042 Battlefield 4™
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
12 August 2025 Build 19570256 Edited 12 August 2025 – 14:52:30 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
here the hotfix:
-fixed multiplayer bug
-fixed bugs with main menu
-fixed bugs with player ui

If you see any bug or problem, don't forget to contact me.

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 3870441
  • Loading history…
macOS Depot 3870442
  • Loading history…
Linux Depot 3870443
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link