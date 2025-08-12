Hey all, have some fresh new content for ya!



Added character customizations. You now have options to change how your character looks. -Many more cosmetic options coming soon aswell

Added new item to the shop: The Large Grill. This grill is used to cook the larger fish you catch.

-The large Grill will spawn next to the cabin once purchased

-Fish will automatically place themselves on the grill, simply drop the fish on or near the grill to

trigger the attach.

Added Depth Finder, Minnow Trap, Fishing Rod, TNT, Crab, rat, turtle, and squirrel items to the shop.

TNT can now be used to kill creatures on all three maps

Added new boulder in the cave on the Lake map. Players must blow it up with tnt to access the rest of the cave

Added new boulder to the entrance of the everglades on the swamp map. Players must blow it up with tnt to access the everglades





Updated the stove: It will cook the most recent fish added then will cook fish in order of the first fish added to the most recent fish added

Updated spawn locations of turtles on the swamp map so the boat does not get stuck on them

Added a cooking stove to the peaceful version of the swamp

Buffed the bonus day count gives to the size of fish you catch

Made so users must hold down interact to turn on/off the stove. This prevents players from turning on/off the stove while picking up fish

Polished the text when using the depth finder

Updated the trader's hot air balloon model.



Buffed cockroach bait from 9->14

Buffed lizard bait from 14->21

Reduced the quota by 15% on the Lake map and increased daytime by 60 seconds

Reduced the buff from cooking from 33% to 25%

Changed the default FOV when driving the boat to prevent motion sickness



Patched exploit where going underwater while fishing would reset the players movement speed allowing them to sprint while fishing



Fixed bug where clicking the unstuck button while game was paused would force the user to Alt-F4 since the game would freeze

Fixed bug where using the portal on the jungle map would cause the player to only catch salt water fish

Fixed bug where the cook stove might not set the correct point value of fish

Fixed bug where perks could show up twice

Fixed bug where the input prompt for tnt would display the incorrect key

Fixed bug where the confirm leave game ui would still be visible after user pressed esc



Hope y'all enjoy, Thanks!



