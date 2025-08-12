 Skip to content
12 August 2025 Build 19569992 Edited 12 August 2025 – 15:59:38 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

The Drift Day and Super Slither bundle is now available! Drift Day also features new themed tracks, and the gameplay ties in with the hack-and-slash theme of Super Slither. Use precise vehicle control to eliminate all enemies within the time limit! Climb the global leaderboards and beat your scores!

Changed files in this update

Depot 3650051
