The Drift Day and Super Slither bundle is now available! Drift Day also features new themed tracks, and the gameplay ties in with the hack-and-slash theme of Super Slither. Use precise vehicle control to eliminate all enemies within the time limit! Climb the global leaderboards and beat your scores!
Bundle and content collaboration with Super Drift Blade!
Update notes via Steam Community
