POPULAR TODAY Battlefield™ 6
12 August 2025 Build 19569948 Edited 12 August 2025 – 15:09:10 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

  • Handling connection delays and server timeouts in the achievement unlocking process.

  • Projectile ricochet count reduced from 10 to 9.

  • Considering both QWERTY and AZERTY keyboard layouts for movement inputs.

Changed files in this update

Depot 2486731
