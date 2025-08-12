This update focuses on player comfort and stability.
Updates:
- New option to avoid a topic that feels too hard or sensitive:
• Click the red X above a topic to open a confirmation dialog. If you confirm, the topic will be skipped.
- New theme picker dropdown:
• Once you’ve answered all themes at least once, you can pick any theme from a dropdown.
Fixes:
- Localization fixes across several languages.
- Fixed a crash that could occur when taking a photo during the very first conversation.
