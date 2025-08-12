 Skip to content
12 August 2025 Build 19569890 Edited 12 August 2025 – 14:19:22 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

This update focuses on player comfort and stability.

Updates:

- New option to avoid a topic that feels too hard or sensitive:

• Click the red X above a topic to open a confirmation dialog. If you confirm, the topic will be skipped.

- New theme picker dropdown:

• Once you’ve answered all themes at least once, you can pick any theme from a dropdown.

Fixes:

- Localization fixes across several languages.

- Fixed a crash that could occur when taking a photo during the very first conversation.

