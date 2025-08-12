After six months of hard work, we're excited to present the game into full pixel art! Around 80% of the code has been rewritten, and 99% of the artwork has been replaced—it's practically a new game.

Due to the sheer volume of changes, this version is currently in a playtest state, with many bugs to fix and features yet to be properly linked. Think of it as a demo to showcase the new direction and art style.

Major Changes:

Full Pixel Art – The entire game has been revamped with a fresh pixel-art aesthetic.

Customizable Home Base – Players can now freely place and build structures in their homestead.

Controllable Combat – Take direct control of your character during battles.

Expanded World (Three Realms & Six Paths) – More maps, including towns and wilderness areas, are now explorable and saveable.

More Hero NPCs – Additional recruitable characters with unique traits.

New Loot System – Chests now contain clothing and Nine-Tails' Soul Shards.

Soul Shards & Unlockables – Collect shards to unlock Nine-Tails' skills and cute girls' videos.

Main Questline (WIP) – Dialogue and choices are now tied to level-ups, but quest integration is still in progress.

Revamped Girls & New Deities – All female characters have been redesigned with unique personalities and dialogue. More gods will appear, but they're reserved for high-level encounters.

Important Note:

This update is highly unfinished—many animations are missing, bugs are plentiful, and some features are barely functional. Manage your expectations! The main goal is to test the new framework, including characters, items, and town storage.

Your feedback will be invaluable in shaping the final product. Thanks for your support, and happy testing!