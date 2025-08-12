 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Battlefield™ 6 Open Beta PEAK Battlefield™ 1 Battlefield™ V Battlefield™ 2042 Battlefield 4™
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
12 August 2025 Build 19569802 Edited 12 August 2025 – 15:09:15 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
  • Fixed a long-standing issue in passive skill node connection logic where nodes forming a closed ring couldn’t be removed individually — the only workaround was using the “Clear” button.
  • Auto-leveling has been removed, meaning you’ll no longer be interrupted mid-battle with a forced skill choice. From now on, you can level up anytime you like by opening your inventory and pressing the Level Up button.
  • Removed “+1 Skill Point” popup after level-up.

Changed files in this update

Depot 3061691
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link