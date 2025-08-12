- Fixed a long-standing issue in passive skill node connection logic where nodes forming a closed ring couldn’t be removed individually — the only workaround was using the “Clear” button.
- Auto-leveling has been removed, meaning you’ll no longer be interrupted mid-battle with a forced skill choice. From now on, you can level up anytime you like by opening your inventory and pressing the Level Up button.
- Removed “+1 Skill Point” popup after level-up.
1.0.11 Update
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update