Bugfixes:
* very bad stutters on some maps
* some average prices would exceed their boxes
* a UI component (SmartContentFitter) could fail (this was not visible to players)
* the version number had not been updated in game
* a component responsible for rotating some UIs so they face the camera could fail. I think this was not visible to players.
Improvements:
4 new performance improvements, more are planned with a future epic (very soon)
