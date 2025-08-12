 Skip to content
12 August 2025 Build 19569697
Update notes via Steam Community
Bugfixes:
* very bad stutters on some maps
* some average prices would exceed their boxes
* a UI component (SmartContentFitter) could fail (this was not visible to players)
* the version number had not been updated in game
* a component responsible for rotating some UIs so they face the camera could fail. I think this was not visible to players.

Improvements:
4 new performance improvements, more are planned with a future epic (very soon)

