12 August 2025 Build 19569688 Edited 12 August 2025 – 15:09:02 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

2025 Season 3 Patch 4 Hotfix 1 Release Notes \[2025.08.06.02]


This Hotfix Release contains critical fixes for issues with the 2025 Season 3 Release.



SIMULATION:

--------------------------------------------------------------

Controls

  • Fixed a critical issue with the Moza API that was causing the Simulator to crash after running for nearly 3 hours.



CARS:

--------------------------------------------------------------

Dallara IR18

  • Improved the pit limiter light implementation.

  • MPG has been added back onto the digital display.

