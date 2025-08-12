2025 Season 3 Patch 4 Hotfix 1 Release Notes \[2025.08.06.02]
This Hotfix Release contains critical fixes for issues with the 2025 Season 3 Release.
SIMULATION:
--------------------------------------------------------------
Controls
Fixed a critical issue with the Moza API that was causing the Simulator to crash after running for nearly 3 hours.
CARS:
--------------------------------------------------------------
Dallara IR18
Improved the pit limiter light implementation.
MPG has been added back onto the digital display.
Changed files in this update