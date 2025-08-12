 Skip to content
12 August 2025 Build 19569619 Edited 12 August 2025 – 14:09:17 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Adjusted initial supply quantities
Changed tutorial pop-ups to close manually
Fixed an issue where data would only load after opening the policy page when loading a save
Increased the staff limit for supply collection facilities
Simplified tutorial text
Fixed an error where the tutorial could not proceed when the initial base had no logistics units
Added combat tutorial content
Removed the ability for logistics teams to issue patrol commands via right-click
Disabled certain features in the early tutorial
Added human resources description text
Fixed a text error in the canteen production list

