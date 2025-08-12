Adjusted initial supply quantities

Changed tutorial pop-ups to close manually

Fixed an issue where data would only load after opening the policy page when loading a save

Increased the staff limit for supply collection facilities

Simplified tutorial text

Fixed an error where the tutorial could not proceed when the initial base had no logistics units

Added combat tutorial content

Removed the ability for logistics teams to issue patrol commands via right-click

Disabled certain features in the early tutorial

Added human resources description text

Fixed a text error in the canteen production list

