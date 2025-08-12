- HP stations now guaranteed after miniboss battles.
- Elysia's light beam damage reduced by 50% (no longer instant-kills bosses, still instant-kills normal mobs).
- Jacoh (axe-wielding wolf) damage reduced.
- Removed bouncing death prefabs.
- Geisha bug fixes.
Small Update
