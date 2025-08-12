 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Battlefield™ 6 Open Beta PEAK Battlefield™ 1 Battlefield™ V Battlefield™ 2042 Battlefield 4™
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
12 August 2025 Build 19569546 Edited 12 August 2025 – 13:59:29 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
  • HP stations now guaranteed after miniboss battles.
  • Elysia's light beam damage reduced by 50% (no longer instant-kills bosses, still instant-kills normal mobs).
  • Jacoh (axe-wielding wolf) damage reduced.
  • Removed bouncing death prefabs.
  • Geisha bug fixes.

Changed files in this update

Depot 3201781
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link