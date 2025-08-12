

New

Added new start options: Conditions, time speed and difficulty.

Fixes

Fixed lost default input if key was rebinded on a scheme different than the current one. For example, using your controller and rebinding the interact key - you could no longer use the interact key on keyboard.

Fixed only wooden walls being able to be built on custom roofs.

Fixed an floating point issue that was causing time speed to depend on hardware.

Fixed blueprint weapons and tools not breaking down.

Fixed tea name not displaying correctly when hovering a tea on the ground.

Fixed UI prompts showing Xbox instead of DualShock if you're using DualShock.