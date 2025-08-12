 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Battlefield™ 6 Open Beta PEAK Battlefield™ 1 Battlefield™ V Battlefield™ 2042 Battlefield 4™
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
12 August 2025 Build 19569543 Edited 12 August 2025 – 15:09:06 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Patch notes


New

  • Added new start options: Conditions, time speed and difficulty.

Fixes

  • Fixed lost default input if key was rebinded on a scheme different than the current one. For example, using your controller and rebinding the interact key - you could no longer use the interact key on keyboard.

  • Fixed only wooden walls being able to be built on custom roofs.

  • Fixed an floating point issue that was causing time speed to depend on hardware.

  • Fixed blueprint weapons and tools not breaking down.

  • Fixed tea name not displaying correctly when hovering a tea on the ground.

  • Fixed UI prompts showing Xbox instead of DualShock if you're using DualShock.

  • Fixed ginger and potato not showing spade icon when hovered.

Quality of Life

  • Disassemble table uses the item's requirements to calculate what it should return. This fixes some items not returning the correct items. The calculation is based on your crafting level and the health of the item used.

  • Upgraded our engine version to Unity 6. This forced us to update a lot of our code, and a long the way, we have improved:

    • Fidelity: The texture of the terrain is more realistic. The terrain underwater does not get wet when it's raining. The terrain and other surfaces are not too shiny when it's raining.

    • Loading times. This includes loading a save file or exiting the application.

    • Performance: Our GPU instancing is smarter.

  • You can craft cloth via journal, requiring yucca leaves.

  • You can farm yucca.

Developer notes

We would like to share our next major focuses, towards our 1.0.0 release out of Early Access. These will come along small changes and fixes.

Roadmap

  • Challenge mode. Working towards a specific goal.

  • Improved UI. We have noticed a few areas are hard to read, have inconsistent sizing and legacy sprites.

  • Full localization.

  • Official Steam Deck support. This means improving performance, and having readable UI on small screens.

  • Steam achievements.

  • Co-op.

  • Improved underwater biome.

Warm regards,

The project castaway team

Changed files in this update

Depot 1713351
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link