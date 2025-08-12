Patch notes
New
Added new start options: Conditions, time speed and difficulty.
Fixes
Fixed lost default input if key was rebinded on a scheme different than the current one. For example, using your controller and rebinding the interact key - you could no longer use the interact key on keyboard.
Fixed only wooden walls being able to be built on custom roofs.
Fixed an floating point issue that was causing time speed to depend on hardware.
Fixed blueprint weapons and tools not breaking down.
Fixed tea name not displaying correctly when hovering a tea on the ground.
Fixed UI prompts showing Xbox instead of DualShock if you're using DualShock.
Fixed ginger and potato not showing spade icon when hovered.
Quality of Life
Disassemble table uses the item's requirements to calculate what it should return. This fixes some items not returning the correct items. The calculation is based on your crafting level and the health of the item used.
Upgraded our engine version to Unity 6. This forced us to update a lot of our code, and a long the way, we have improved:
Fidelity: The texture of the terrain is more realistic. The terrain underwater does not get wet when it's raining. The terrain and other surfaces are not too shiny when it's raining.
Loading times. This includes loading a save file or exiting the application.
Performance: Our GPU instancing is smarter.
You can craft cloth via journal, requiring yucca leaves.
You can farm yucca.
Developer notes
We would like to share our next major focuses, towards our 1.0.0 release out of Early Access. These will come along small changes and fixes.
Roadmap
Challenge mode. Working towards a specific goal.
Improved UI. We have noticed a few areas are hard to read, have inconsistent sizing and legacy sprites.
Full localization.
Official Steam Deck support. This means improving performance, and having readable UI on small screens.
Steam achievements.
Co-op.
Improved underwater biome.
Warm regards,
The project castaway team
