13 August 2025 Build 19569414 Edited 13 August 2025 – 17:39:05 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Hey everyone,

We have a small update available now for PowerSlave Exhumed now which fixes the following issues:

  • Fixed display issues with Brightness option
  • Fixed clipped weapon sprites
  • Fixed flickering sprites and graphics
We hope you enjoy the update.

Daniel G.
Nightdive Studios

Changed files in this update

PowerSlave Exhumed - Game Content Depot 1678431
PowerSlave Exhumed - Windows Executable Depot 1678432
