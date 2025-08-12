🛠 Patch Notes:
- Added an option to rename saves - this applies only to user saves, while autosaves still receive automatically generated names.
- Fixed a bug that prevented washing or repairing vehicles unloaded from the tow truck.
- Fixed incorrect tooltip display in the odometer rollback minigame.
In the meantime, we invite you to check out the forum thread where we gather your feedback and ideas for future updates:
https://steamcommunity.com/app/2404880/discussions/0/604157805816993720/
