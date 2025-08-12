The new update is live!

Thanks again for all your feedback. It has been incredibly helpful in shaping this release.

What’s new:

Infinite Run Mode: Unlocks after finishing the game. You can freely choose the dungeon type and keep leveling and upgrading until you are bored.

Save Game: You can now save your progress inside the church at the altar next to the priest.

Stat Tracking: In the in-game menu you can track how many enemies you have killed, how much gold you have collected, how many times you have died, and your total playtime.