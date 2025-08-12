The new update is live!
Thanks again for all your feedback. It has been incredibly helpful in shaping this release.
What’s new:
Infinite Run Mode: Unlocks after finishing the game. You can freely choose the dungeon type and keep leveling and upgrading until you are bored.
Save Game: You can now save your progress inside the church at the altar next to the priest.
Stat Tracking: In the in-game menu you can track how many enemies you have killed, how much gold you have collected, how many times you have died, and your total playtime.
New Buttons on Death: Return to Church and Restart Dungeon buttons now appear when you die.
What’s been fixed:
The Baron (Werewolf Boss): Now stops when howling and stays still until all mobs are dead.
Coin Bug: Fixed an issue where coins would sink into the ground.
Holy Water Balance (sorry): The first drop now travels straight forward while the others disperse. I think it worked well.
If you find any bugs, please post them in the community discussion section. I check it almost every day.
Report bugs: https://steamcommunity.com/app/3728400/discussions/
