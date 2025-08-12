Soldiers,



Temperatures are rising. Sweat is building up under your heavy helmets. Only one way to combat this sweltering heat and keep morale high: We are giving you the order to splish-splash around!



The Summer Heroes event is here – from today ‘til September 15th!

Take off those heavy uniforms and hop into the ocean in our beach gear.

Suit up with colorful new swimsuits, float your way to victory with military grade floaties, and make waves with vibrant flippers engineered for aquatic assaults. Keep the sun out of your eyes with a laid-back straw or fisher hat, and bring the heat with all-new water-themed weapon skins that turn your loadout into a summer arsenal.

How to get your hands on this sweet, summery swag?

Play the game and unlock Beach Balls. Once you’ve collected enough, head to the Rewards shop and claim your beach looks!



Not a beach rat? We’re also working on another outfit for those who’d rather spend their holidays sightseeing. And if you (or your friends) haven’t joined the battle yet, you can get Heroes of Valor at a 20% discount for a limited time .

Want to see what else is new? Here are the patch notes:

Character

New character texture

New character weapon poses

New jump animation

Lots of animation tweaks (still work in progress, more animation improvements coming)

UI

Completely new action bar that no longer obscures character and that is positioned in the bottom right corner (weapon info and action bar are merged into one now)

New action bar now also shows ammo percentage of unequipped items

Classic crosshair removed (custom crosshair is now to be used)

Added "show cross lines" option to custom crosshair which now allows you to have just a dot or a completely invisible crosshair

New hit indicator

New hit sound

New kill sound

New kill confirm pop-up that now shows multi and consecutive kills in a list

New skill ready sound

Increased max displayed chat messages from 8 -> 10

Changed kill and assist icon colours in scoreboard from yellow/blue to red/grey

Simplified special kill notifications a bit (as part of it's previous info has been moved to the new kill confirm popup)

Vehicle HP is now positioned to the right of the character HP instead of the left

Usernames now gradually fade out the further they are away from you (less screen clutter)

Friendly health bars above usernames now only visible when friendly is not at full HP (less screen clutter)

Added ammo counter next to crosshair that shows current ammo in red when under 25%

Other improvements

New Trooper heal skill sound

Heal skill particle effect refined

Added weapon front glow to Fire Bullet skill

Added fire trails and glow to Fire Bullets fired from a weapon

Reduced muzzle size from 1.25 -> 0.6

Improved tank firing sound

Summer Heroes event

Summer Heroes main menu environment

Main menu theme song Summer Heroes remix

Added Summer Heroes 2025 beach ball token Steam item (1 token every 20 minutes)

Added Summer Heroes cosmetics

Balance and game tweaks

Scoped rifles now use a magazine

Increased reload time of poison trap from 7s to 20s

Increased sprint recovery speed after firing a weapon

Tweaked camera position a bit

Added slight camera shake to weapon firing

Crosshair now hidden when reloading

Decreased chat message font size from 15 -> 14

Reworked AT rifle to fire a slow traveling arcing projectile (similar to tank projectile) and now has 3 cartridge magazine

AT rifle damage increased from 40 -> 45

AT rifle reload increased from 1.2 -> 2s

Cosmetic items

Red headband moved to Axis

Allied headband now green

Added black headband

Added blue headband

Main menu

Added leaderboard category tab and PVP score category

PVP score now the main/first leaderboard category

You can now switch between a close-up face camera and a body camera in the hero customization screen

Bug fixes

Fixed team select issue with ultra wide screen monitors

Valor Coins should now always stack as intended

Character corpses should now fall through the water on BB in stead of laying on it

Lesser heavy shields (applied to other teammates) now have half HP(30) as intended (instead of 60HP)



Soldiers, remember: even while you’re building sandcastles and sipping cocktails from a coconut, the enemy is never far.

See you in the sun,

Fancy Cat Interactive



