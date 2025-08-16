 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Battlefield™ 6 Open Beta Battlefield™ 6 PEAK Marvel Rivals THE FINALS Counter-Strike 2
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
16 August 2025 Build 19569268 Edited 16 August 2025 – 14:52:11 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
I have been doing some bug-fixing, and due to a steam security setting I was unable to update the game on Steam to match the website version for 3 days. I'm sorry about that, and it is up to date now.
If you find any bugs, I will be happy to maintain the game for you. Email me at ashroodev [at] gmail.com

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Depot 3147261
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link