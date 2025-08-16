I have been doing some bug-fixing, and due to a steam security setting I was unable to update the game on Steam to match the website version for 3 days. I'm sorry about that, and it is up to date now.
If you find any bugs, I will be happy to maintain the game for you. Email me at ashroodev [at] gmail.com
Fixed steam out of date
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Windows 64-bit Depot 3147261
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update