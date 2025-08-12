Here are the recent updates:



Optimizations:

* Long-pressing the purchase button now allows for quick seed buying, no longer requiring repeated taps.

* Fixed a bug with the quantity of particle effects for absorbing Spiritus. The effects now correctly display according to the amount absorbed.

* Fixed a bug with the gold-to-Spiritus conversion feature. The conversion rate is now fixed at 1 Spiritus per 50 gold.



Wishing all Researchers happy cultivating!