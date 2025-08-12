 Skip to content
12 August 2025 Build 19569261 Edited 12 August 2025 – 14:09:13 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Here are the recent updates:

Optimizations:
* Long-pressing the purchase button now allows for quick seed buying, no longer requiring repeated taps.
* Fixed a bug with the quantity of particle effects for absorbing Spiritus. The effects now correctly display according to the amount absorbed.
* Fixed a bug with the gold-to-Spiritus conversion feature. The conversion rate is now fixed at 1 Spiritus per 50 gold.

Wishing all Researchers happy cultivating!

