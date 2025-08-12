Here are the recent updates:
Optimizations:
* Long-pressing the purchase button now allows for quick seed buying, no longer requiring repeated taps.
* Fixed a bug with the quantity of particle effects for absorbing Spiritus. The effects now correctly display according to the amount absorbed.
* Fixed a bug with the gold-to-Spiritus conversion feature. The conversion rate is now fixed at 1 Spiritus per 50 gold.
Wishing all Researchers happy cultivating!
🐙Update Notes 250812
