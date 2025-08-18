Hello everyone!

Today’s a small but useful update: we’ve added a cheat option!

At the bottom of the options menu , you’ll now find two settings that let you automatically win card battles.

This feature was requested by many players who simply want to enjoy the story without worrying about the gameplay. (Totally fair—everyone plays their own way!) So now, the choice is yours.

⚠️ Just a heads-up: in the final version of the game, using cheats will disable achievements.

Next Update News

The next Porn and Cards update is planned for early September ✅

Like the last one, it’ll be faster to produce—after all, we’re nearing the end of the journey! This time, you’ll also get to spend more time with our dear Pearl ~

After that, we’ll move on to the final update and then... the official release of the game! 🎉

Releases are always stressful (you never really get used to it ^^), but we’re getting close!

Thanks for your support, and see you soon for the next update!

Bye ~~