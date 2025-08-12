 Skip to content
12 August 2025
Update notes via Steam Community
Before, monster could damage the player when it is dying, but not yet disappear.
But I got a message that this blocks player to increase experience rate fast enough.
I modified the system because I thought that opinion made sense.
So when monster's hp is 0, it no longer hurts the player from now on.

Always thankful of you to play my game.

Changed files in this update

