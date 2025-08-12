Before, monster could damage the player when it is dying, but not yet disappear.
But I got a message that this blocks player to increase experience rate fast enough.
I modified the system because I thought that opinion made sense.
So when monster's hp is 0, it no longer hurts the player from now on.
Always thankful of you to play my game.
Update Notes For Aug 12
