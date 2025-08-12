Hello, Renovators! 👷‍♂️👻

Modified "No Mercy for the Spooky" and "The Closest Thing to a Harem Ending" achievements. Now they should be awarded after completing any location without performing a nice or a mean banishment (excluding tutorial locations).



Made the "Greed" achievement unlock more reliably.



Improved the ending detection. Now you should see the correct ending based on your choices in the game. In the past, one ending would show up more often than it was supposed to.



Destroying a haunted piano, broken lights, or catching certain hauntings will no longer loop their destruction sounds.



The quest to banish Maidus Notsohelpfus now correctly disappears after a nice or a mean banishment.



Reworked Fantasioom Broom's AI. Now it is better at finding its way around a room and cleans stains more reliably.



Fixed the "Barely lifted a finger" achievement.



Improved the wallpaper preview functionality. It still doesn't work 100% of the time, but it should glitch a lot less. It appears that changing the wallpaper material too quickly is what causes the preview to sometimes not display properly.



Garbage is now tracked more accurately within room boundaries, which should resolve the issue of "Clean garbage" quests not completing despite clearing everything in a room.



Fixed a graphical error with a shower in the Financier location.



Corrected some room boundaries.



Fixed subtitles timestamps in the ending videos. They should now correctly display throughout the entirety of each video instead of disappearing near the end in some scenes.



Changed the order of events for the magical painting in the Cat Lady's location. This wasn't a bug per se, but it was an inconsistency in her story, and it bothered us.



Ambient hauntings can no longer throw cabinets that are attached to the wall, as it was too messy. They can still throw paintings, though!



This patch took us a while, mostly because we were preparing to release our game on a new store that I'm not really supposed to mention here. Both versions are, of course, identical in function, so there's no need to worry about missing out!